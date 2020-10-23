12/1 Dan weighted to dazzle at Donny

Having fallen in the weights, Dazzling Dan looks decent value at 12/1 in the 6f handicap at Doncaster today (2.40).

This Pam Sly trained four-year-old has won once and been placed once in three starts over course and distance.

He progressed throughout last season when winning twice, beating Oxted in a competitive class 2 at Newmarket in the last of those by 1/2 a length off a mark of 99.

The runner-up, who was rated 3lb superior going into the contest, is unbeaten in three starts since and landed the Group 1 July Cup two starts back to be rated 120.

That gives the form a strong look and Dazzling Dan went on to round off the campaign with a solid fourth of 10 to Tinto at Ascot off 104.

Dazzling Dan is now able to race in this class 2 off a reduced rating of 92 – 7lb lower than when last victorious – having started this season off on 103.

It makes him a massive player at the weights on the pick of his form and he comes into this on the back of three solid efforts.

In the last of those at Leicester over 7f he showed plenty of early dash until weakening late on and losing third in the dying strides when a three length fourth of nine to Tomfre.

The drop back down to 6f, over which he has notched all his career successes, is an obvious plus and underfoot conditions are fine – so everything looks in place for a big run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dazzling Dan (12/1 generally available – use BOG firms)