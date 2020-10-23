One True King a punt at 17/2 on handicap debut

One True King looks potentially well-treated on handicap debut and worth a punt at 17/2 in the 5.15 at Cheltenham today.

This point winner made a winning start in a bumper after joining Nigel Twiston-Davies and beating Castle Robin who scored in good style over hurdles at Carlisle yesterday off an official rating of 117, by 7 1/2 lengths in a nine-runner contest at Ludlow.

He was then far from disgraced here at the Cheltenham Festival when a 24 length 10th of 23 to Ferny Hollow in the Grade 1 Champion Bumper.

One True King then shaped as if needing the run when third on hurdles debut at Stratfird last month before putting in a much improved display when landing a 12-runner contest at Uttoxeter 19 days ago.

He made all and stayed on strongly to readily account for Brief Ambition, who finished fourth in a Listed bumper at this meeting 12 months ago, by 3 3/4 lengths.

It was a most taking display and one which suggested there was plenty more to come from One True King.

The five-year-old has been allotted an opening mark of 125 on the back of it, and I think that could seriously underestimate his ability.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way One True King (17/2 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 5 places)