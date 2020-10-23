International Darts Open – Draw & Schedule confirmed

Gerwyn Price will begin his quest for a third consecutive International Darts Open title against either Mario Vandenbogaerde or Ross Smith, with the draw and schedule of play confirmed for this weekend’s European Tour event.

Price, pictured, picked up his first European Tour success at the event in 2018 before repeating the feat in 2019, and the Welshman will await the winner of Vandenbogaerde versus Smith, one of 16 first round contest to take place.

The year’s fourth and final European Tour event will be played in front of fans at the Sachsenarena in Riesa from today until Sunday, with players battling to make it into the top 32 of the European Tour Order of Merit to qualify for the European Championship.

Former European Tour event winner and German number one Max Hopp will face Jelle Klaasen in the stand-out tie of round one, while Steve West takes on Toni Alcinas in a crucial game in the race to qualify for the European Championship.

The 16 seeded players will enter at the second round stage on Saturday, headlined by the world’s top two Michael van Gerwen and Price as well as last weekend’s European Darts Grand Prix winner Jose De Sousa.

From the original field of players Kyle Anderson, Peter Wright, Glen Durrant, Dirk van Duijvenbode, Ryan Murray and Niels Zonneveld have withdrawn.

De Sousa and Stephen Bunting – who is returning to action alongside Adrian Lewis this weekend – become seeded players, and six additional Host Nation Qualifiers come into the event.

The line-up for the International Darts Open was completed on Thursday night, with the eight Host Nation Qualifiers including Michael Unterbuchner, Robert Marijanovic and Michael Rosenauer.

The European Darts Grand Prix will be broadcast through PDCTV at video.pdc.tv as well as through a series of bookmakers’ websites worldwide.

2020 International Darts Open

Tournament Draw Bracket – Second Round Onwards

(1) Michael van Gerwen v Madars Razma/Kai Fan Leung

(16) Stephen Bunting v Simeon Heinz/Andy Hamilton

(8) James Wade v Benito van de Pas/Andreas Harrysson

(9) Nathan Aspinall v Scott Marsh/Jason Lowe

(4) Krzysztof Ratajski v Martijn Kleermaker/Arsen Ballaj

(13) Rob Cross v Franz Roetsch/Brendan Dolan

(5) Mensur Suljovic v Gabriel Clemens/Philipp Hagemann

(12) Jamie Hughes v Steve West/Toni Alcinas

(2) Gerwyn Price v Mario Vandenbogaerde/Ross Smith

(15) Jose De Sousa v Max Hopp/Jelle Klaasen

(7) Dave Chisnall v Michael Rosenauer/Ron Meulenkamp

(10) Joe Cullen v Jamie Lewis/Robert Marijanovic

(3) Ian White v Maik Kuivenhoven/Jesus Noguera

(14) Michael Smith v Tytus Kanik/Martin Schindler

(6) Daryl Gurney v Scott Baker/Michael Unterbuchner

(11) Adrian Lewis v Danny Noppert/Sebastian Pohl