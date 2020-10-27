12/1 Eaton Hill weighted to go well at Bangor

Off a career-low mark and now dropped back in class, I think Eaton Hill looks decent value at 12/1 in the extended 2m 3f handicap hurdle at Bangor today (3.40)

This Kerry Lee trained eight-year-old had some useful form in bumpers and won two of his 12 starts over hurdles.

In the first of those he dug deep to beat Mount Mews by a neck at Wetherby in January of 2017.The winner, from whom he was receiving 6lb, went on to win his next two starts before finishing runner-up in a Grade 1.

Eaton Hill went on to round off the campaign with an easy 8 length success at Stratford off an ofifcial rating of 126

He was allotted an opening handicap mark of 126 on the back of that success and shaped a bit better than the bare result suggest on return to action at Cheltenham when 11th of 22 to Master Dancer.

Eaton Hill went on to post a cracking effort at the Aintree Grand National meeting from 2lb out of the weights when a 3/4 length second of 19 to Jester Jet in a Grade 3 class 1 handicap off 124.

He then wasn’t totally disgraced, again at Aintree, on his final start of the campaign when sixth of `12 to Cool Sky off 127.

Eaton Hill has failed to trouble the judge and not been at his best in three subsequent outings but is now able to race off a mark of just 118 as a result.

That makes him a huge player at the weights on the pick of his form now dropped back down into class 4 company for the first time since his aforementioned success at Stratford.

Eaton Hill has won twice and been placed once in four starts in the grade and has also gone well fresh in the past. His handler has also been among the winners of late.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Eaton Hill (12/1 bet365 – BOG)