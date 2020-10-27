Zarafshan a bet on handicap debut at Chepstow

Zarafshan looks on a potentially handy mark on handicap debut and worth a punt at 17/2 in the 2.20 at Chepstow today.

This four-year-old finished runner-up to the smart Sir Dragonet on the level when trained in Ireland by Dermot Weld and has shaped with plenty of promise over hurdles since joining Emma Lavelle.

They include when a 2 3/4 length runner-up to The Pink’N at Stratford back in March when leading two out before being unable to find any after the last.

The winner is a useful sort who has since finished a fine second to Thyme White in a Limited class 2 handicap hurdle at Chepstow off 132 before finishing a fine second to Botox Has in the class 2 Masterson Holdings Hurdle at Cheltenham off an official rating of 134 where he had Grade 1 winner and 146-rated Allmankind three and a half lengths behind in third.

Zarafshan also ran well last time out on his second start back from a break when keeping on 10 3/4 length third of seven to Does He Know at Ludlow.

The winner has since gone on to follow-up in good style in the Bayymore Novices’ Hurdle Trial at Cheltenham when scoring by just under five lengths off an official rating of 132 where he had some well-regarded types in behind.

Zarafshan no makes his handicap debut in this class 4 off a mark of just 117 and judged on the form of both the aforementioned races that could well be on the lenient side.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Zarafshan (17/2 bet365 – BOG)