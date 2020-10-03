12/1 Hart Stopper weighted to go well at Wolves

Having been ease further in the weights, I think Hart Stopper looks worth a wager at 12/1 the 6f handicap at Wolverhampton today (7.30).

This six-year-old won four times when trained by Stuart Williams, with the last of those successes coming in a class 4 at Newcastle back in January where he scored by a head off a mark of 84.

Prior to that his previous success had also came in a class 4 on the turf at Yarmouth when beating Inspired Thought by a nose off 81.

He went to to finish a fine third of 16 to Saluti in a class 3 at Doncaster off 83 and is now able to race in this same grade affair off 80.

That makes him look nicely treated on the pick of his form and he ran well on his first start for Grant Tuer off 4lb higher in a this grade at Doncaster when keeping on strongly from off the pace and be nearest at the finish when a 4 1/2 length fifth of 14 to Bernard O’Reilly.

The form of that race reads well in relation to this and Hart Stopper comes into it having been beaten just 2 1/2 length when seventh of eight to Alminoor at Pontefract where he could never get involved after blowing the start.

He is better judged on his previous effort at Donny and is now running off a mark which should enable him to be very competitive in this on the pick of his form given that he was beaten just 1 1/2 lengths over course and distance back in March when sixth in a class 2 off 87.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Hart Stopper (12/1 bet365 – BOG)