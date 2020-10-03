Tonight’s TOP TIPS for night 2 of Greyhound Derby 2020 opening heats in Nottingham

The jewel in the crown of greyhound racing got underway on Friday at Nottingham with the opening heats of the Star Sports/Arc Greyhound Derby and tonight [Saturday] see’s night 2 action with a further 8 dogs competing.

The biggest and best competition in the racing calendar, the contest has a rich heritage which dates back to 1927. First held at White City Stadium, the race moved to Wimbledon Stadium in 1985 and then Towcester in 2017, before transferring to Nottingham in 2019.

Only four dogs have won the contest twice, Mick The miller, Patricias Hope, Rapid Ranger and Westmead Hawk. This year’s event is staged over 500 metres and boasts 96 fantastic entries.

The competition will take place throughout OCTOBER with 6 nights of GREYHOUND racing action for PUNTERS to get stuck into: First Round (2/3 October), Second Round (10 October), Quarter Finals (17 October), Semi Finals (24 October) and Final (31 October).

Here we have previewed the remaining eight opening heats of the competition which all take place on tonight and we’re hungry for even more winners and here are our best bets for this STACKED 8 race card.

7:34: Nottingham: Doolin Duke (Trap Five)

A fascinating runner trained in Ireland by Pat Buckley. He posted a smart trial time last week and is a general 33/1 shot for Derby glory. He looks one of the most exciting and unexposed dogs in the line-up. A clear danger is Droopys Addition, himself a 50/1 shot for Derby glory. He finished last in the Gold Cup final at Monmore recently and looks well-drawn in trap two.

7:51: Nottingham: Jumeirah Sprite (Trap One)

One of the best opening heats of the competition in which all six dogs conceivably have a chance of winning. The son of Droopys Roddick has posted some excellent trial times and looks an exciting prospect. He is a general 50/1 shot to win the Derby outright. Others who warrant a mention include Bubbly Bollinger who finished an excellent second in the Puppy Cup Final at Romford along with King Dylan and Bockos boss who boasts smart form at Nottingham.

8:06: Nottingham: Deanridge Sirius (Trap Four)

A general 20/1 shot for Derby glory, Deanridge Sirius created a striking impression when scoring by eight and three-quarter lengths at Nottingham in a devastating time last month. He looks very exciting and looks well-drawn in trap four. There are plenty of dangers including Bubbly Magnum who is a 28/1 chance for the Derby. He was unlucky in the Puppy Cup semi-final and bounced back to form with an effortless win by eight lengths at Romford. He has since posted a smart time at Nottingham and is a player.

8:21: Nottingham: King Cash (Trap Six)

A wide-open heat in which King Cash gets the verdict. He needs to step up on a disappointing fourth at Nottingham last time out, but was previously a Champion Stakes semi-finalist. The unexposed Dingys Source could give the selection most to think about following a smart trial last time out.

8:36: Nottingham: Feudal Spirit (Trap Three)

This is an excellent heat. Feudal Spirit looks a fascinating Irish challenger who won two of his heats in the Irish Greyhound Derby and shaped with promise in a trial at Nottingham last time out. A general 20/1 shot for Derby glory, he looks one to note. Faughan Rebel is a general 25/1 Derby contender and is feared following three sensational times in trials at Nottingham, whilst Ballyard Ricki represents young trainer Nathan Hunt and was a smart winner over course and distance on his latest start.

8:52: Nottingham: Lenson Bocko (Trap Two)

The 14/1 second-favourite for the Greyhound Derby. Lenson Bocko reached the third round of the Irish Greyhound Derby but met all sorts of trouble in that event. He posted a lovely solo trial time at Nottingham recently and shades the verdict in what looks a fantastic heat. Coolavanny Chick is a progressive bitch and a 22/1 chance for Derby glory. She also reached the third round of the Irish Greyhound Derby and shaped well in a solo trial effort at Nottingham recently. That pair can fight out the finish.

9:11: Nottingham: Ballydoyle Valor (Trap One)

A progressive son of Kinloch Brae who shaped nicely when second at Shelbourne Park in his most recent start in Ireland. He should improve from his first trial effort at Nottingham and he can enhance his 50/1 odds for Derby glory with success here. Distant Village has plenty of experience at Nottingham and was a smart winner at the track on his latest start and can give the selection the most to think about.

9:26: Nottingham: Bockos Doomie (Trap Three)

The race of the evening which pits, Newinn Session, the 11/1 ante-post favourite for the Greyhound Derby against the 18/1 fourth favourite Bockos Doomie. The latter is one of the best greyhounds in training in Britain, but was slightly disappointing when third in the Gold Cup semi-final at Monmore. Given plenty of time off since, he sparkled with a scintillating solo time at Nottingham and is one of the most exciting prospects around. Newinn Session is of course the danger having disappointed in the Irish Greyhound Derby. He posted a smart trial time at Nottingham last time out and has to be feared given his profile.

