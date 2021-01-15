12/1 Nawafeth makes plenty of appeal at Newcastle

In the 1m handicap at Newcastle today (2.40), I think Nawafeth is on a decent mark and overpriced at 12/1 now eased in grade.

This four-year-old shaped with plenty of promise in his first four starts last year when trained in Ireland by Kevin Prendergast, most notably when third of 10 to the 99-rated Simply A Breeze at Cork.

Nawafeth closed up travelling smoothly in the straight but then got tired on the testing ground and after being headed at the furlong marker weakened to be beaten five lengths.

He went on to open his account on his final start for Prendergast at Dundalk in October where after dwelling at the start he stayed on strongly at the business end of affairs to get up on the line and beat 80-rated Stately Home by a length.

Nawafeth then joined Charlie Fellows and shaped quite nicely at Wolverhampton last month when a three length fifth of eight to Moonlight Paris in a class 2.

He ran from 4lb out of the weights that day, but is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 affair off his correct rating of 77.

That should enable him to be very competitive and considering he went off 7/1 at Wolverhampton I don’t think he should be almost double those odds here in what is a weaker race.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Nawafeth (12/1 generally available – use BOG firms)