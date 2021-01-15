New signings on the horizon for BKB™

We are close to making several new signings – and one of them would be massive for BKB™.

We are lining up a name who is known by fight fans around the world.

Contracts have been sent out over the last couple of days and by next week we should be able to announce we have new fighters on our roster.

People want to be a part of this sport because they can see that it’s growing.

Our shows at the O2 Arena have been selling out weeks in advance, we’re being watched by millions around the world and we had the Wembley Arena booked before the coronavirus came along and put an end to that. For the time being.

Because of the government’s guidelines we have had to push back the BKB™ Lockdown show we had pencilled in for the end of February.

We are now looking to put that show on in March.

Of course it’s frustrating that we have had to change our plans, but we understand these are hugely difficult times for everyone – including the Government.

They are dealing with a pandemic and a confused public. The priority for the Government is saving lives and anything we are asked to do by them we will do.

I can’t wait to see the O2 Arena jumping with thousands of BKB™ fans – but only when it’s safe for everyone.

Stay safe bareknuckle fans

Until next week

Joe Smith-Brown