12/1 Rosie Royale weighted to go well at Bath

Having shaped better than the bare result last time out and been eased further in the weights, Rosie Royale makes plenty of appeal at 12/1 in the 1m 5f handicap at Bath today (4.35).

The Roger Teale trained eight-year-old mare has won two of her six starts over course and distance, with the last of those coming off a mark of 67.

Rosie Royale was last successful at Chepstow in July of last year off 58 and went on to finish a fine length runner-up to Road To Paris over 1m 6f here three starts later off 62.

She is now able to race off 57, her lowest rating in over four years, and that gives her a big shout from a handicapping perspective on the pick of her form.

Rosie Royale also comes into the race having caught the eye last time over course and distance when finding herself short of room two from home before finishing a considerately handled never nearer 4 3/4 length seventh of 14 to Capricorn Prince off 1lb higher.

That was her second start back from a break and Rosie Royale should now be fully tuned to do herself justice. Indeed, she came good at the third time of asking following a lay-off when winning at Chepstow.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Rosie Royale (12/1 generally available – use BOG firms)