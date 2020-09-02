Red Gunner worth a shot at 10s under Kirby

Now reunited with Adam Kirby, Red Gunner look worth siding with at 10/1 in the 1m 2f handicap at Bath today (5.40).

This Mark Loughnane trained six-year-old has been placed in two of hi fours starts over course and distance.

He landed back-to-back contest last November at Wolverhampton and Chelmsford off marks of 52 and 55. Red Gunner also ran well at the former in February when runner-up off 62.

Red Gunner is now able to race in this off 54 – 1lb lower than when last victorious – and comes into it having finished a solid length staying on third of 10 to Songo over course and distance.

It makes him a big player at the weights and the booking of Kirby to do the steering is a plus as he has only partnered Red Gunner on four occasions and steered him to two of his three career successes.

So if building on his latest effort, Red Gunner looks overpriced in my eyes and well worth an each-way wager at the odds on offer.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Red Gunner (10./1 bet365 – BOG)