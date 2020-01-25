14/1 Cobra the Sky Bet Chase choice

aving fallen in the weights an caught the eye last time out, Cobra De Mai makes plenty of each-way appal at 14/1 in the Sky Bet Handicap Chase at Doncaster today (3.015).

This Dan Skelton trained eight-year-old has a strike rate of 30 per cent over fences habing won seven of his 21 starts.

In the last of those at Cheltenham in April of last year, Cobra De Mai raced prominetly throughout before forging clear to easily beat Rocky’s Traesure by 13 lengths in a competit8ve class 2 off a mark of 132.

He got put to to 153 for that , but is now down now down to to what looks an exploitable rating 144 after four runs this season.

Cobra De Mai also comes into the race having posted an improved effort at Kempton when fifth of 11 to Just A Sting.

After being held-up and jumping to his left on more than one occasion, he kept on in eye-cayching fashion to be nearest at the finish and beaten just under six lengths on soft ground.

It was a big step back in the right direction and the return to a left-handed venue and sounder surface is is a big plus.

Cobra De Mai has also won over distances between 2m 3f and 3m 2f, so has speed peed as well as stamina and those are the ideal attributes for this test.

Willie Marshall, who rode Cobra De Mai at Kempton, is also once again in the sadfle and takes off a handy 7lb with hos claim.

If taking into aaccount, Cobra De Mai looks weighted to run a hufe race in my eyes.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Cobra De Mai (14/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG, paying 5 places)