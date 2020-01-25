Progressive Harry Senior the Ballymore bet

The progressive Harry Senior is fancied to take the step up into Grade 2 company in his stride and land the spoils in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham today (3.00)

After shaping with plenty of promise when fourth on hurdling debut at Chepstow, this Colin Tizzard trained five-year-old ran a blinder when headed close home and beaten 1 3/4 lengths by Sporting John at Exeter.

The winner is a hugely exciting sort who has since bolted up by eight lengths at the same venue, whilst the third, fourth and fifth home have also gone on to taste success to give the form an extremely strong look.

Harry Senior then again very well when again collared late on and beaten just a length by Edwardstone at Aintree.

The winner went into the race on the back of success over Harry Senior’s stablemate Fiddlerontheroof and has since run well in a Grade 2 at Haydock when chinned on the line.

As Fiddleronthehoof went on to score next time up and has since landed the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle at Sandown in impressive fashion, that form again reads really well in realtion to this.

Harry Senior has since opened his account in good style over 2m 1f at Chepstow where he took up the running at the final flight befored drawing effortlessly clear to score easily by five lengths.

He is clearly going the right way, promises to be suited by the step up in trip and has form in the book that suggest he is well worth a crack at this level.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 3pts win Harry Senior (4/1 bet365, BetVictor, William Hill – BOG)