16/1 Just Hubert up for the Marsh Cup

In the Marsh Cup at Newbury today (4.00), Just Hubert looks capable of outrunning his odds and looks worth an each-way play at 18/1.

After finishing a decent seven length third to subsequent St Leger winner Logician on seasonal reapperance last season, this William Muir trained four-year-old went on to win three of his next four starts.

In the last of those in the 2m Edinburgh Cup at Musselburgh, Just Hubert tokk up the unning at the furlong marker and draw clear near the finish to beat Aneonecanhaveitall by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 86.

He won with plenty in hand and it was an impressive dissplay nnd one which saw Just Hubert sent off just 5/1 to follow-up in Listed company at Ascot, but he failed to live up to expcatations and trailedin a well-beaten fifth of eight to Hereby.

Just Hubert failed to troule the judge in two starts this season, but did run a bit better than the bare result suggest last time out in the Northumberland Plate at Newcastle when doing some late work to finish 11th of 18 to Caravan Of Hope having been slowly away and poorly positioned as a consequence

Just Hubert has since been dropped another pound by the assessor and is now able to race off a rating of 88 – just 2lb higger than when last vicorious.

It makes him a contender at the weights on the pick of his form and the booking of the in-form Hollie Doyle to partner Just Hubert for the first time also catches the eye.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Just Hubert (16/1 bet365 – BOG)