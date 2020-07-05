20/1 Dark Devil too well-treated to ignore at Doncaster

Having slipped to a dangerous mark, Dark Devil looks worth ane each-way wager at 20/1 in the 4.30 at Doncaster today.

This seven-year-old is on a long losing run having not scored since in September 2017 when in the care of Richard Fahey and landing a class 4 amateur riders’ contest at Chester by 1/2 a length off a mark of 80.

He went on to finish runner-up in two of his next three starts off 83 and 84, and is now able to race off just 52 in thgeis class 5 affair – a gerade in whcih he has won once and been palced twice in six starts.

That is 15lb lower than when runner-up at Haydock 12 months ago and Dark Devil went on to finish a solid third at Chester two starts later off 66.

It gives the gelding, who is now in the care of Patrick Morris, a big shout from a handicapping perspective if putting his best foot forward.

Although well-beaten in all five starts since joining Morris, including three spins this year, they have all been on the all-weather and all three of Dark Devil’s three career successes have come on the turf.

He has also been placed 12 times in 45 starts on the grass, giving him a win/place strike rate of 33 per cent.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Dark Devil (20/1 bet365 – BOG)