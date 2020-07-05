Indianpolis a 14/1 play in Old Newton Cup

In the Old Newton Cup at Haydock today (3.15), Indianapolis makes plenty of each-way appeal at 14/1.

This James Given trained five-year-old ran very well in this contest 12 months ago when staying on well from off the pace to be nearest at the finish and a 3 3/4 lengths fourth of 17 to Kelly’s Dino off a mark of 95.

Indianapolis then showed a good attitude nnext time up when digging deep to land a competituve class 3 by 1/2 a length off the same rating.

He was then far from disgraced when eight of 16 to Tamreer in a decent class 2 at York before rounding off the camaoign with a 1 3/4 lengths success over Spansih Archer on heavy ground at Leicester off a rating of 97.

Indianapolis has had just two starts this season and shaped better then the 7 3/4 lengths he wassd beat in the last of those when fifth of 14 to Scarlet Dragon in the Duke Of Edinburgh Stakes at Royal Ascot.

He held every chance two from home, from an unfavourable high draw, before fading inside the last and was nit given a hard time once it was clear he would not be winning.

It was an effort which suggested Indianapolis was building up to a big performance and he now meets the runner-up Deja on 5lb better terms.

That means that there should be little between the pair, yet Indianapolis can be backed at double the odds of that rival.

It makes him look overpriced in my eyes and the value play in this off what looks a workable mark of 99 on the pick of his form.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Indianapolis (14/1 generally available – use BOG firms paying 5 places)