2020/21 Jumpers To Follow: Birchdale a handicap hurdler to keep onside

Birchdale may well not have won at this year’s Cheltenham Festival, but he was a big eye-catcher in defeat and I think he looks one to keep onside in the 2020/21 jumps season.

This gelding was purchased by leading owner JP McManus after impressively winning his sole start in an Irish point.

He had a huge reputation after joining Seven Barrows handler Nicky Henderson and after being sent off the 9/4 favourite made a winning debut under Rules in a 17-runner maiden hurdle at Warwick in terrific style.

After racing in mid-division, Birchdale made stealthy headway to take up the running two from home under a confident Barry Geraghty and then quickened smartly on the run-in to readily beat stable companion Clarendon Street by four lengths.

He followed-up in good style in a Grade 2 at Cheltenham when scoring by 18 lengths, albeit his task was made easier when Brewin’upastorm came to grief at the last when upsides and challenging.

That victory saw Birchdale sent off the 6/1 second-favourite for the 2018 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, but he was never travelling well at any stage and eventually pulled-up.

Following a 252 day break, Bichdale also failed to fire on chasing debut at Ascot back in November when sent of 13/8 but traling in a 32 length third of four to stable companion Angels Breath.

That saw connections switch him back to the smaller obstacles and Birchdale ran much better than the bare result suggests whne eight of 25 to stable companion Dame De Compganie in the ultra-competitive Coral Cup Handicap Hurdle at last month’s Cheltenham Festival.

After being held-up, Birchdale looked in an impossible position turning for home but then kept on nicely to be nearest at the finish and beaten 9 3/4 lengths.

Given how the race panned out, I thought it was a fine effort and on which suggested there were some decent prizes to be won with him over hurdles.

Birchdale has surprisingly been dropped 1lb since and a revised mark of 145 could underestimate his ability given how highly he was regarded at the start of his career.

The seven-year-old also remains exposed after just five starts under rules – winning twice – so should have more to offer.-