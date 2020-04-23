2020/21 Jumpers To Follow: Monkfish has a massive future over fences

Monkfish looks a hugely exciting prospcet for trainer Wullie Mullins to go to war with over fences in the 2020/21 season.

This Rich Ricci owned six-year-old had a big reputation ahead of his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse, but after being sent off favourite found Diol Ker seven lengtsh too good.

Monkfish then duly showed the benefit of that experience when staying on strongly to score by 11 lengths at the same venue, before following-up with a facile 20 length success at Thurles.

Those victories earned him a crack at the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle at last month’s Cheltenham Festival and Monkfish showed tremendous battling qualities to complete the hat-trick in what looked a red hot renewal fo the 3m contest.

The son of Stowaway led rounding the home turn but looked booked for a place after jumping thje last as the pack clsoed.

However, he then rallied gamely in the closing stages under Paul Towned to deny the Paul Nolan-trained Latest Exhibition by a neck – with Gordon Elliott’s Fury Road a further nose behind in third.

Latest Exhibition had some top class form to his name and went into the contest on the back of a Grade 1 success, whilst Fury Road is very highly-regarded.

The fourth home Thyme Hill also had some rock solid form in the book, so it was a fine effort from Monkfish on just his fourth start over the obstacles.

Monkfish still looked very inexperienced and is a tall raw strapping sort – so I think that whatever he achieved over hurdles was always going to be a bonus.

He is built to come into his own when sent chasing and that is firmly the plan for next season.

For me he looks tailor-made for the RSA Novices’ Chase at the Cheltenham Festival should all go to plan and he is currently a top priced 10/1 second favourite for that 3m contest.