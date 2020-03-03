2020 Chelteham Festival: Fiddlerontheroof our “best chance” of a winner says Tizzard

Team Tizzard have an embarrassment of riches in the novice hurdling division to go to war with at the Cheltenham Festival. They are headed by Grade 1 winner Fiddlerontheroof, who will bid to provide the stable with a dream start to the four-day spectacular in the opening Grade 1 Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.

Second to smart novices Thyme Hill and Edwardstone on his first two starts for the yard, the £200,000 purchase followed up victory in a novice event at Sandown with a comfortable success back at the Esher venue in the Grade 1 Tolworth Hurdle in January.

Rated by Colin Tizzard;s assistant trainer sonJoe Tizzard as the stable’s “best chance” of a winner at the meeting, he is a general 6/1 shot for the 2m contest.

Speaking at a media stable visit, he said: “Fiddlerontheroof has been in outstanding form this season and he has been kept fresh for the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle ever since. I don’t mind if the ground is testing for him. A bit of rain this week will suit him as he handles soft ground really well. He will definitely want a bit of cut, he is a big, strong boy who can handle the softer ground. He is just a lovely, big horse. His form has been good, his coat has come right and he is going to be our only horse in the Supreme as Master Debonair will go straight to Aintree.

“I think Fiddlerontheroof has a great chance, especially if the ground is on the slower side. He has run some very good races this season, finishing second to both Thyme Hill and Edwardstone before winning twice at Sandown. His bumper form in Ireland had been good before we got him. He will make a gorgeous chaser next season, but is a pretty decent novice hurdler so far this season.

“I am looking forward to Fiddlerontheroof. It’s the first race of the week – we didn’t have a winner last year but the year before we had to wait until the Friday and it becomes a long week. I wouldn’t mind getting one on the board early doors and I think the ground is right for him this year. He has been saved for this since the beginning of January and he has got some strong form.

“There is a bit more too Fiddlerontheroof compared to Elixir de Nutz, who won the Tolworth last year. Fiddlerontheroof is a much more powerful horse and he was very impressive in the Tolworth. If we get the slower side ground, he will run his race.”

The €360,000 purchase The Big Breakaway has looked a potential star in the making in two starts under Rules. The five-year-old recorded a decisive eight length victory on his debut for the yard at Chepstow in November, before defying a penalty at Newbury in December.

Forced to miss Festival Trials Day due to a small setback, connections are hopeful the son of Getaway can serve it up to hot favourite Envoi Allen in the Grade 1 Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle on Wednesday, 11 March.

“The Big Breakaway is a gorgeous horse”, said Tizzard. “He is going to run in the Ballymore. He is the only horse in our yard who hasn’t been clipped this year – he has had that coat all year round. We bought him at Punchestown and he was a stand-out. He cost a lot of money, but he has done nothing wrong at all.

“He was going to go to Festival Trials Day, but he was fighting with a horse next door when he got fed and he kicked the side of the stable. His hock swelled up and he had a tiny infection for three days, so he has been kept fresh since. He had a gallop at Larkhill last week. It is a big ask for a horse on his third start under Rules to go and win at Cheltenham. Obviously, there is also Envoi Allen in there, but he is a very talented horse with a lot of ability and will have an exciting future. This horse has just looked a bit special this year and he could well be.

“Envoi Allen is a very good horse, but we’re not going to run away from them. We have to run our horses in the right race for them. Hopefully, we have a bit of luck on the day and may the best horse win.

“Getaway Fred could go for the Ballymore or the Coral Cup. However, if he gets balloted out, he could go to Kempton, the owners would like a runner at Cheltenham, but he might not be good enough.”

The yard also has two live contenders in the Grade 1 Albert Bartlett Novices’ Hurdle on Friday, 13 March, courtesy of Harry Senior and Lieutenant Rocco.

Harry Senior bids for a third victory in succession having backed up victory in maiden hurdle company at Chepstow with success in Grade 2 company at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day.

Second to Supreme Novices’ Hurdle contenders Sporting John and Edwardstone as well this season, Tizzard is hoping the step up in trip will eke out extra improvement from the six-year-old. Lieutenant Rocco comes into The Festival as a potential dark horse following two comfortable victories at Chepstow and Warwick in heavy ground this term and is highly regarded by the Tizzards.

Discussing the duo, he continued: “Harry Senior won a G2 last time at Cheltenham and has got some very strong form. He got beat a length and a half by Sporting John first time out and we were a bit disappointed with that, but it has actually turned out to be very strong form. Then he went up to Aintree and got beat by Edwardstone, who had beaten Fiddlerontheroof the time before. Then he won a little race on Welsh National day and did it very nicely in a G2 last time – he looked beat two out and actually won with a bit in hand.

“He is a horse who has been improving in himself all year and both he and Lieutenant Rocco are going to run in the Albert Bartlett. There wouldn’t be masses between them – there is not a lot between them on ratings and we wouldn’t have a lot between them. They are both very straightforward.

“Lieutenant Rocco has won two novice hurdles but couldn’t have been more impressive either time. He bolted up in probably not that strong a race at Chepstow but he beat a 132 horse [Stick With Bill] at Warwick with a penalty and did it very nicely. He is a big, strong, scopey horse and will make a lovely horse when he jumps a fence next year.

“They both need to improve to win at the Festival but they are both on the upgrade and could end up to be nice horses. We haven’t had the chat with Robbie to decide which way he is going to go but he did give Lieutenant Rocco a squeeze after the last to see what was left in the tank, so he was having a bit of a feeler to see if he was on the right one.”