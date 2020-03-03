Seapoint fancied to follow-up at Newcastle

Emphatic last time out scorer Seapoint looks worth a punt to make light of a rise in the weighst and follow-up in the 2.50 at Newcastle today.

That success came over 2m 6f at this venue wherem following some solid efforsy to make the frame, the Joanne Foster trained six-year-old finally got off the mark over the obstacles at the 18th time of asking.

After racing in mid-division on the outside, Seapoint was far from fluent at the fifth of sixth flights.

However, those errors didn’t stop him from tanking his way to the front and drawing clear approaching two out to eventually win easing down by 9 1/2 lengths from Aengus off a mark of 87.

Seapoint scored withb any anmount in hand and was value for much more than the winning margin, so a 7lb rise may well not be enough to stop him going in again.

Indded, a revised raing of 94, is just 3lb higher than when Seapoint finished runner-up here over the 2m 4f trip of this last April off 91 in this grade – class 5.

Thr rise in the weights is also partly offset by the 5lb claim of Becky Smith and testing conditions hold no fears for Seapoint, so there is nothing in my book not to like about his chances in this.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Seapoint (5/2 BetVictor, Betfair, Paddy Power, Sky Bet)