Brave Yafai reign ended by Gonzalez

Saturday night in Texas saw Britain’s longest reigning world champions title reign come to an abrupt end when WBA world junior bantamweight KING Kal Yafai got stopped by Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez.

Yafai started well but Gonzalez’s experience and higher punch rate took it’s toll in the later rounds.

Gonzalez was cut above the right eye in the 6th and Yafai got warned by the ref for use of the head.

Yafai got DROPPED by Gonzalez in the 8th and bravely got up to come out for the 9th but got caught with a big RIGHT HAND and dropped again with the ref calling a halt at 0.29 of the round.

All credit to Yafai for going and taking on a great fighter away from home. I’m sure he will be back and can win another version of the title.