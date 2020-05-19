2020 Flat Horses To Follow: Blue Skyline

Blue Skyline has shown enough to suggest that he is capable of winning races as a three-year-old now going down the handicap route.

Trained by David Elsworth the son of Footstepsinthesand had three quick runs at the back end of last season and shaped with plenty of promise in the first two of those.

On debut at Kempton he was a big eye-catcher when fifth of 10 to Higher Kingdom when running green and hnaging right two from home before keeping on nicely to be nearest at the finish and beat 5 3/4 lengths.

The winner looks a very smart sort and the runner-up Star Of Wells, who finished 1 3/4 lengths in front of him, is now rated 74 and finished an 8 3/4 length fifth if eight to subsequent Group 1 winner Kameko on debut at Sandown when sent off favourite.

Blue Skyline then duly improved for the experience when a solid third of 11 to John Gosden’s King Leonidas over 7f at Newmarket.

After being held-up, he took up the running a furlong from home before being soon headed and staying on at the sanme pace to be beaten 2 1/2 lengths.

The winner looks an exciting prospect and although Blue Skyline then disappointed when sent off favourite and finishing an eight length seven of 10 to Tuscan Gaze at the same venue, there were excuses as he was found to have lost his right hind shoe.

Those races all came within a space of 23 days so Elsworth was clearly keen to get Blue Skyline qualified for handicaps ahead of this campaign.

I think an opening mark of 77 coud underestimate his ability, and the step up to 1m/1m 2f looks sure to suit.