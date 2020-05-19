2020 Flat Horses To Follow: Zegalo

Zegalo looks to have been given a real chance by the handicapper ahead of his three-year-old campaign, so looks one to keep onside in 2020.

This Roger Varaon trained son of Zoffany shaped really well on juvenile debut at Ascot when getting outpaced two from home before staying on strongly inside the final furlong to take third in the last 100 yards and be beaten just 1 1/4 lengths by Cherokee Trail.

The winner went on to follow-up at Newbury and is now rated 93, whilst the fifth home Ropey Guest – who finished just over two lengths behind in fifth – subsequently finished sixth of 17 to Arizona in the Group 2 Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot and be placed in four Group 3 contest to now be rated 101.

Zegalo then failed to justify odds of 8/11 when a 2 1/2 length runner-up to the now 92-rated Dontaskmegain at Beverley before rounding off the campaign with a comfortable 1 3/4 length success in a 1m maiden at Nottingham.

The assessor has allotted Zegalo and opening mark of just 80 on the back of those efforts, and judged on his runs at Ascot and Beverley that looks very lenient in my eyes.

He looks the type that Varian will have no problem placing to wins races in the forthcoming campaign and one to go to war with off his current rating.