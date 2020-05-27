2020 Flat Horses To Follow: Junkanoo

Having been gelded, the Gary Moore trained Junkanoo appeals as the type to do better this season now going down the handicap route.

This son of Epaulette looked totally clueless on debut at Goodwood when hanging badly and finishing a 9 1/4 length ninth of 11 to Persuasian.

He then showed the benefit of that experience when an eye-catching 9 1/2 length fourth of eight to Palace Pier over 7f at Sandown.

After being held-up in last place of the main group, Junkanoo stayed on steadily under a hands and a heels ride inside the final furlong ad nearly snatched third place.

The winner is a hugely exciting John Gosden inmate who is unbeaten in two starts and now rated 98 and I thought it waa a performance full of promise.

Junkanoo then went on to round off the campaign with a fine neck second of 10 to Tremor in a 1m maiden at Nottingham.

He took a keen hold that day on the heels of the leaders but stuck to the task really well inside the final furlong to go down fighting.

Junkanoo finished 2 1/2 lengths in front of the fifth home Jumaira Bay, a horse I have already put up to follow this season, and has been allotted the same intial mark as Roger Varian’s charge – 78.

That looks exploitable in my book and Junkanoo is in the right hands to be placed to maximum effect in the forthcoming campaign.