Naked BRIT nicked for not wearing a face mask

Jay Arthur
102

DAILY SPORT – WORLD EXCLUSIVE

The world has truly gone mad…… As COPS in Maryland nick naked guy at petrol station for not wearing a face mask in public. They didn’t seem to have any issues with ex-Pat Billy from Bradford being STARK B*LLOCK NAKED.

Billy a proud NATURIST and Sport Reader told DAILY SPORT “WTF I was at the gas station filling up and all of a sudden I was surrounded by COPS and nicked for no face masks.”

Billy From Bradford
Billy from Bradford in all his glory

You couldn’t make it up could you Sport readers?

When Daily Sport contact the local Sheriffs department a spokesman said “The laws the law, we don’t care if the guy is wearing a dress as long as he’s got a mask on.”

Billy’s wife Sharon added “We’ve loved living in the US for the past 10 years but after this we’ve had enough.”

