Naked BRIT nicked for not wearing a face mask

DAILY SPORT – WORLD EXCLUSIVE
The world has truly gone mad…… As COPS in Maryland nick naked guy at petrol station for not wearing a face mask in public. They didn’t seem to have any issues with ex-Pat Billy from Bradford being STARK B*LLOCK NAKED.
Billy a proud NATURIST and Sport Reader told DAILY SPORT “WTF I was at the gas station filling up and all of a sudden I was surrounded by COPS and nicked for no face masks.”
You couldn’t make it up could you Sport readers?
When Daily Sport contact the local Sheriffs department a spokesman said “The laws the law, we don’t care if the guy is wearing a dress as long as he’s got a mask on.”
Billy’s wife Sharon added “We’ve loved living in the US for the past 10 years but after this we’ve had enough.”