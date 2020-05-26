2020 Flat Horses To Follow: Reehaam

Judged on her debut run, Reehaam looks potentially well-treated and appeals the type to win races as a three-year-old.

That came at Ascot in what was a warm class 4 at Ascot where the John Gosden trained daughter of Kingman ran better than the nine lengths eventually beaten when fourth of nine to Cloak Of Spirits.

Reeham pulled hard in the early stages and tracked the leaders. She then looked to have a chance of placing when shaken-up a furlong from home before weakening and not being knocked about.

The winner wet on to finish a 1/2 length third to Daahyeh in the Group 2 Rockfel Stakes to be rated 106, whilst the runner-up Queen Daenerys scored next time up before finishing sixth of nine to 1000 Guineas favourite Quadrilateral in a Group 1 to be officially rated 103.

Game And Set, who came third, also won next time up and is now rated 88 whilst the firth home Stars In The Sky is rated 77.

Reeham subsequently failed to build on the debut run in two subsequent outings on the all-weather at Chelmsford but has been alloted an opening mark of just 72 as a result.

I think that could well be on the lenient side based on the promise she showed at Ascot and she looks the type to to better this season when going down the handicap route.