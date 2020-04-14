2021 Champion Hurdle: Saint Roi a 25/1 ante post play

I don’t usually do long range ante post betting pieces, but with racing unlikely to resume for some time I decided to take a look at where the value could lie in the 2021 Champion Hurdle.

At the current odds on offer, the one that makes most appeal is Saint Roi – a 25/1 chance with bet365, Betfair and Paddy Power.

This five-year-old, who carries the fanmous green and gold hooped colours off JP McManus, has won two of his four starts over the obstacles since joininng top Irish trainer Willie Mullins.

In the last of those at the Cheltenham Festival he was ultra-impressive when landing the County Hurdle by 4 1/2 lengths from Aramon.

Sant Roi travelled ominously well throughout in the hands of Barry Geraghty and after being produced to challenge at the last quickened smartly to win with tons in hand.

He made a total mockery of his opening handicap mark of 137 and to win such an ultra-competituve affair in the manner that he did given his limited experience was visually very taking.

It was a perfromance which left no doubt in my mind that Saint Roi would be capable of making up into a Grade 1 performer next season.

He has bags of untapped potential and open to any amount of improvement. Saint Roi has been raised 12lb for that sunning success and a revised rating of 149 means that he is currently rated 13lb below this year’s impressive Champion Hurdle winner Epatante.

However, it worth bearing in mind that Nicky Henderson’s mare was also rated 137 at the start of last season when winning a Listed limited handicap at Newbury and 150 when following-up in the Grade 1 Christmas Hurdleat Kempton on Boxing Day.

I think that Saint Roi has the scoppe to make similar improvement in the 2020/21 season judged on the manner of his win in the County.

If that does prove to be the case, then his current odds could look huge come next March. At 25/1, I therefore think Saint Roi is well worth an each-way wager.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Saint Roi – 2021 Champion Hurdle (25/1 bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power)