Arse-baijan SURGEON put my BUTT on back to front

By
Jay Arthur
-
0
74

DAILY SPORT WORLD EXCLUSIVE

World’s SHITTEST plastic surgeon sticks 2 patients ARSES on back to front and is not being struck off by medical regulators in Azerbaijan.

We’ve heard from 2 Sport Readers 33 st Helen from Hull and 74yo Doreen from Rhyl would make even the DOC’s on the TV show  BOTCHED’s hair curl. The 2 plastic surgery tourists say they replied to an advert online that read “Get the arse you deserve in Azerbaijan for just £99 call 07888 *** ***” both readers contacted the surgeon Professor Arznerov who said he could do a BBL [Barzilian Butt Lift] for £99 NO VAT and they would be back in the UK with in 3 days.

Both women awoke after their OP’S to the same nightmare results which were ARSE ABOUT FACE to say the least.

Helen talking exclusive to DAILY SPORT said “I’m glad I didn’t go for the DESIGNER VAGINA he recommended as I bet I’d look at right C**T now.”

Doreen from Rhyl

A tearful GRANNY Doreen who before this was RHYL’S highest earning HOOKER said “That’s me on the DOLE now, with my career down the SHITTER”

DAILY SPORT contacted Azerbaijan’s Chief Medical Officer for comment and he said “Professor ARZNEROV is the best plastic surgeon in the country and a credit to his profession”  

It just goes to show why they’ve NEVER won MISS WORLD with surgeons like that on their team.

