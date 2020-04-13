Showbiz HERO single to Gross NHS money

Reality TV star and presenter Simon ‘Showbiz’ Gross has lined up an array of TALENT plus NHS Frontline Hero’s to record a CHARITY single in aid of NHS staff and volunteers combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

The SINGLE a cover of Mariah Carey’s HERO is released this coming FRIDAY [April 17] with all proceeds going to these NHS HERO’S who have gone above and beyond the line of duty in their quest to save as many people as possible from this deadly VIRUS.

It is so great when the SHOWBIZ world comes together to put something back and help the nation at times like these and with a talent list that includes Simon Gross, Lady C, Bobby Davro, Alex Reid, Amanda Barrie, Andy Abrahams, Divina De Campo, Callum Izzard, Nicholas McDonald, Jess Impiazzi, Sandra Martin, Sandi Bogle, Dee Kelly, Dapper Laughs, Gillian McKeith and Barbara Bryceland this is sure to be a MASSIVE success.

Gross [Simon] told DAILY SPORT Entertainment “My aim was to bring together a fun, eclectic and diverse line up of celebrities from across the UK’s most popular TV shows and world of entertainment, and with their help be able to bring a little “SHOWBIZ” (Simon’s catchphrase from his time in the Big Brother house) glitz and glam to this charity single which aims to give something back to the NHS at this extremely difficult time.”

He added: “I want to say a huge thank you to everyone involved for donating your time to be a part of this amazing project, and to Universal for allowing us to use the track, and, of course, not forgetting our fantastic NHS working so tirelessly around the country right now to look after us all. Let’s hope we can raise lots of money for this wonderful cause with the help of the general public.”

NHS doctor Maria Walters of Elthorne Park Surgery, Ealing, one of the singers taking part, and passionate about raising money for the NHS, said that she was “thrilled” to be involved with the charity single and loves nothing more than singing!

Ellie Orton, Chief Executive of NHS Charities Together, said: “This is a great initiative and I urge the public to get behind it and download the single. The proceeds from it will go directly to NHS charities in every part of the country and help provide essential support to NHS staff, volunteers and patients.”

You can download the single via Amazon Music, Apple Music, Deezer and Spotify from

Friday 17th April with all profits going to NHS Charities Together.

Find out more about their work at: https://www.nhscharitiestogether.co.uk/