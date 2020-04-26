Pubs could re-open soon with SOCIAL PISS-TANCING

DAILY SPORT SUNDAY can exclusively reveal that ministers are looking at the best way to get our NATIONS pubs re-opened without further delay and one of the ways could be with SOCIAL PISS-TANCING where every other or 1 on 2 off URINALS in PUB karzies.

Leading URINAL expert Professor Uri Nialls from Budapest has been drafted in to advise the PM on such measures which could see BOOZERS across the country open as soon as LOCKDOWN is lifted.

Prof Nialls told DAILY SPORT Sunday “I have looked at all the options on Urinals even SELF-ISOLATION booths [Potaloos] for taking a PISS and this is by far the best option to stop COVID-19.”

We contacted both the Dept. of Health and leading PUB chains but to date have heard nothing from them on these measures.

Well this really does show that when you need a PISS it is actually a ‘LIFE OR DEATH’ situation gents.