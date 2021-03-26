Alsvinder a strong fancy now returned to Lingfield

Now returned to Lingfield, the dangerously well-treated Alsvinder is a strong fancy at 11/2 to score and overdue success in the 6f handicap there today (4.30).

This Phil Kirby trained eight-year-old has a fine record over course and distance having won twice and been placed once in four starts.

In the last of those successes back in February 2019 he landed a class 2 contest by a nose off a mark of 96.

Alsvinder went on to ;and a claimer at Newcastle two starts later off an official rating of 98 and has failed to get his head in front since.

However, he has posted some solid efforts in defeat to make the frame on numerous occasions and his mark has tumbled as a result.

Alsvinder is now able to race in this class 5 off a reduced rating of just 70 and that is a joint career-low.

It makes him a massive player at the weights on the pick of his form now returned to this venue for the first time since February 2020 when finishing third in a class 2 over 5f off 87.

He also boasts a strike rate off 33 per cent and hails from a yard in form, so everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 4pts win Alsvinder (11/2 888sport – BOG)