9/1 Joyful Dream worth siding with at Wolverhampton

Joyful Dream has been knocking on the door of late and looks decent value at 9/1 in the 7f handicap at Wolverhampton today (4.40).

This John Butler trained six-year-old was last successful at Brighton 13 months ago when scoring by two lengths off a mark of 52.

He backed that up with a fine 3/4 length second at the same venue off 57 and having started this season on 58 is now able to race off 55.

Joyful Dream also comes into the race on the back of three solid efforts of his current mark. After finishing a length third at Kempton he was denied a clear run at Salisbury before staying on well to finish a 1 1/2 length third to Raha.

He then put in an eye-catching effort eight days ago at Kempton when slowly away before keeping on well to finish a never nearer 2 3/4 length four of 12 to Frow.

The winner, to whom he was conceding 9lb, has since gone on to follow-up in facile fashion by three lengths at Wolverhampton under a 5lb penalty – so that gives the form a solid look in relation to this sane grade class 6 affair.

Joshua Bryan also takes off a handy 3lb with his claim and has a good record on him having won once and been placed twice in four starts, so everything looks in place for a big run in a race lacking any real strength and depth.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Joyful Dream (9/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)