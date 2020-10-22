Chaplin Bay an each-way play at 16/1

In the 7f handicap at Wolverhampton today (5.10), Chaplin Bay looks worth an each-way bet at 16/1 now returned to the all-weather.

This Ruth Carr trained eight-year-old has not been at his best in seven starts this season, but six of them have come on the turf and he ran well three starts back at Leicester when a 2 1/4 length fourth of 13 to Spanish Mane.

He now returns to an artificial surface off a mark of 54 and that is just 1lb higher than when last successful at Catterick in August of last year.

It is also 20lb lower than when last victorious on this Tapeta surface when landing a class 4 contest at Newcastle back in May of 2018.

It gives Chaplin Bay a big shout at the weights on the pick of his form and he now gets fitted with the visor for the first time.

He is also two from 11 in this grade – class 6 – and has a win/place strike rate of 50 per cent on the Tapeta having scored twice and been placed four times in 12 starts.

It make him an interesting contender in this if putting his best foot forward in a race which may well be run to suit.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Chaplin Bay (16/1 Betfair, Paddy Power – BOG)