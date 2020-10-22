The Met a punt at 16s now back on an artificial surface

Now returned to an artificial surface, I think The Met looks weighted to go well and worth an each-way wager at 16/1 in the 1m handicap at Chelmsford today (7.00)

This four-year-old won at the second time of asking when in the care of James Tate and landing an eight-runner contest at Wolverhampton by 3/4 of a length.

He then joined David Loughnane and followed-up in a novice contest at the same venue before running well on handicap debut at Haydock when a 1 3/4 length third of 10 to Global Spirit off 86.

The Met then ran well in class 3 at the same venue when fourth of 13 to Alternative Fact off the same rating.

Although not at his best last time out at Nottingham, he had previously run really well when a keeping on two length third of 15 to Snow Ocean in a class 4 at Goodwood.

The Met is now able to race in this same grade affair off 1lb lower and hat gives him every chance from a handicapping perspective – especially if taking into account the 3lb claim of Dylan Hogan who now gets the leg up on him for the first time.

So now back on an all-weather surface, on which he is 2-2, I think he looks decent each-way at the odds on offer with plenty of bookmakers paying four places.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way The Met (16/1 generally available – use BOG paying four places)