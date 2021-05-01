9/1 Saluti too well-treated to ignore now dropped back in grade

Now dropped back in class having been eased further in the weights, Saluti looks worth siding with at 9/1 in the 5f handicap on today’s card at Thirsk (4.25)

This Paul Midgley trained seven-year-old won twice last year. In the first of those at Pontefract he gamely held on to score by a neck in a class 3 off a mark of 79.

Saluti backed that up with a solid 2 3/4 length fifth of 16 to Treacherous in a class 2 at Goodwood off 83 before taking advantage of a drop down into class 4 company to score at Beverley off the same rating.

He got put up to 86 for that and has failed to make the frame in six subsequent outings.

However, Saluti has shaped nicely in the second those at Newcastle following a break and I thought he also shaped a bit better than the bare result last time out in a class 3 at Beverley when seeing plenty of daylight out wide and finishing a not knocked about three length sixth of nine to Victory Angel off 78.

He is now able to race in this class 4 affair off 2lb lower, and as all of his seven career success have come off ratings between 78 and 83, Saluti is now clearly back on a mark from which he is now ready to go in again at any time and he has a 20 per cent strike rate in the grade.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Saluti (9/1 bet365, 888sport – BOG)