Statement has a big shout in 1000 Guineas

Now stepped up to mile, Statement makes plenty of appeal at 8/1 in the 1000 Guineas at Newmarket today (3.40).

Martyn Meade’s filly shaped with plenty of promise in her first two starts as a juvenile over 7f here when beaten a neck into second by Wakening and a 1/2 length runner-up to Creative Flair at Sandown.

In the latter she kept on well to be beaten 1/1 lengths and the winner and third home Samoot have both won again since.

Statement then got off the mark over an extended 6f at Newbury where she showed a nice turn of foot to score readily by two lengths.

It was a performance which suggested there would be better to come as a three-year-old and that view was confirmed when she ran a blinder to finish runner-up to Alcohol Free last month in the 17-runner Group 3 Fred Darling over 7f at Newbury.

After tracking the leaders, Statement threw down a strong challenged inside the last and only failed to get up by a short-head.

It was a performance which suggested the extra furlong here would be right up her street and I am surprised that Statement can be backed at double the odds of the winner.

That should also have put her spot on for this and further improvement looks assured. So at the odds on offer, I think she is the one to be on in what looks a wide open renewal of the fillies’ Classic.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Statement (8/1 generally available – use BOG firms)