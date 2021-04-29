A Great View worth a go each-way at 40/1

With seven places on offer, I think A Great View is worth an each-way play at 40/1 in the 3m handicap hurdle on today’s card at Punchestown (6.00).

This JP McManus owned 10-year-old has won once and been placed twice in five starts at this venue.

His last success came over course and distance in this contest back in 2018 when staying on strongly to score to score by a short-head off a mark of 131.

A Great View went on to run a solid race two starts later, again at this venue, when dropped back to 2m and finishing fourth to Drop The Anchor off 135.

He also posted a solid effort over course and distance in February of last year when keeping on to finish a 6 1/4 length third of 16 to Mary Frances off 135.

It’s fair to say that he has been below par in five subsequent outings, three over hurdles and two over fences, but A Great View is now able to race off a mark of 129 as a result.

That makes him a player at the weights at a venue he runs well and the tongue-tie also now gets fitted for the first time.

If that has the desired effect and gets him back on track, then I can see A Great View outrunning his odds.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way A Great View (40/1 Sky Bet – paying 7 places)