Han Solo Berger has a big shout in Ascot sprint

Han Solo Berger is on a handy mark at present, so now dropped back in class looks worth a punt at 11/2 in the 5f handicap on today’s card at Ascot (4.30).

This Chris Wall trained six-year-old did well last year when winning three times. In the last of those successes he landed a class 2 contest at Wolverhampton by 3/4 of a length off a mark of 87.

He has since posted a couple of solid efforts to make the frame in class 2 affairs , finishing a keeping on 2 1/2 length fifth to Good Effort off 91 and a one length third to Royal Birth on his penultimate start at Kempton off 90.

Han Solo Berger was then not seen to best effect last time out in a class 3 contest when forced to race out wide and fading to finish sixth of 11 to Arecibo off 87.

He is now able to race in this lower grade class 4 contest off 2lb lower (85), and that makes him a key player from a handicapping perspective on the pick of his form.

Han Solo Berger also boasts a healthy strike rate of 23.5 per cent in class 4 company having won four times and been placed on five occasions in 17 starts.

Underfoot conditions also hold no fears and he hails from a yard in decent nick at present, so everything looks in place for a huge run.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Han Solo Berger (11/2 bet365 – BOG)