Big Time Maybe worth siding with at 7s

The well-weighted Big Time Maybe has been knocking on the door of late, so at 7/1 he makes plenty of appeal in the 5f handicap at Lingfield today (3.00).

This Michael Attwater trained six-year-old has won twice and been placed twice in seven starts over course and distance. In the last of those back in April 2019 he scored in a class 6 off a mark of 66.

Big Time Maybe has since scored at Southwell off 69 in a class 5 and at Brighton in the same grade off 60.

He is now able to race off 55 and that makes him a key player at the weights on the pick of his form in this class 6 affair.

Big Time Maybe also comes into the race having posted solid efforts to make the frame in three of his last four outings, two of which came over CD.

The first of those came in a class 5 off 57 when flying home to finish a 1/4 length third. In the second, on his penultimate outing, he was beaten just a length into third off 56

Those runs suggest Big Time Maybe is undoubtedly now handicapped to go in again any time soon.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Big Time Maybe (7/1 bet365 – BOG)