A Noble Cause At Lingfield

As I write this it has been raining steadily all morning in the south-east, and I suspect Lingfield may be a lot worse than good to soft by the time they let the tape go for the first race.

The ground may well be at its best for the opener and if that is the case, I quite like the chances of the Nigel Twiston-Davies trained Noble Savage who tries his luck in this two mile handicap. Although still a maiden, he was seen weakening close home on both occasions, suggesting a drop back to the minimum trip will suit him ideally, and a mark of 100 looks more than fair for his handicap debut if that is the case. Finn Lambert claims a very useful 10lb off his back which has to be an added bonus, and with the stable in good form he looks to have a decent each way chance at a sensible price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Noble Savage 12.10pm Lingfield 5/1 William Hill and Bet Victor