Each Way Alternative To The Odds On Shot.

It looks obvious to all that Uno Mas should win the 3.55pm at Huntingdon after he hacked up last time out and escapes a penalty, but his short price gives us an each way alternative in the shape of Out The Glen.

Previously trained by Debra Hamer, he has now been moved on to the Olly Murphy stable, and he has his first start for them here following wind surgery, and wearing a tongue tie to aid his breathing which is presumably an issue. He runs off a mark of 95 here, but has placed in the past off 97 and 100, suggesting if they can find the old Out The Glen he may yet be well-handicapped, and at a double figure price, it might be worth risking a small amount to find out of that is the case.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Out The Glen 3.55pm Huntingdon 10/1 Paddy Power and Betfair