A Very Risky Option – But Hopefully Priced Accordingly

Back off to Ripon for the first of our selections today, and to be honest, it’s a risky one!

With two recent winners in the field in the shapes of Antagonize and Available Angel, I am hoping we will get a decent price about Saisons D’Or, who lets face it, looks like he has zero chance of success. Last time out at Thirsk he pulled too hard to ever have any chance before coming home last of nine, similar issues to when he was sixth at Ripon beaten close to seven lengths.

Dropped another 2lb by the handicapper for his last poor effort, he also drops in class this afternoon and is now on a mark he can and has won from, but better still trainer Jedd O’Keeffe tries a first-time hood which I am hoping will keep him on the straight and narrow. If it does (a big if I admit), then he is undoubtedly well handicapped and up to this grade and more, and at a price we could get a decent run for our money.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Saisons D’Or 3.40pm Ripon 16/1 Bet365