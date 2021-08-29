Angel To Fly Home At Epsom

A second risky each way bet on a Tuesday (whatever next), and this time we will be on Angels Roc over the Derby trip of a mile and a half at Epsom this afternoon, but bear with me.

Last time out the four-year-old was sent off favourite at Newbury in a similar race off exactly the same handicap mark, coming come less than three lengths adrift over the mile and a quarter, despite giving away lengths at the start.

Naturally, I am hoping he does not repeat those antics for starters, but I also feel the expected front two in the market, Eton Blue and Hey teacher, may well take each other on from the start having both made all to win last time out, and if that is the case, the race could be set up for a closer. The selection’s stamina is in question over this trip, I admit, but local trainer Jim Boyle has won two of the last three runnings of this race and should know exactly the sort needed, and the fact that he runs him here suggests they think he will stay – and who am I to argue.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Angels Roc 4.00pm Epsom 13/2 Paddy Power, Betfair, and others.