Kingdom To Crown A Good Day In Yorkshire

The Champion Trophy at Ripon is a Listed event over six furlongs and has attracted a decent field as you would expect for the prize money, but I am going to take a risk with Melayu Kingdom who will hopefully prove difficult to keep out of the places, and thus land our each way bets.

Once raced for Kevin Ryan, he was well backed at Thirsk ahead of his debut which he duly took with the minimum of fuss over five furlongs, going away at the end to suggest the extra furlong here will not be an issue. He already holds entries in both the Group Two Mill Reef Stakes and the Group One Middle Park Stakes later in the season, suggesting he is held in high regard, and with the likelihood that we haven’t seen the best of him yet, and with a prefect high draw in the 11 stall, there is a lot to like about his chances here.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Melayu Kingdom 3.05pm Ripon 8/1 Bet365