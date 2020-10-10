Leoncavallo the Cesarewitch choice

In the 2m 2f Cesarewitch Handicap at Newmarket today (3.25), impressive last time out scorer Leoncavallo looks potentially ahead of his mark and makes plenty of appeal at 11/1.

This eight-year-old was a very smart juvenile hurdler and rated 145 at his peak. He failed to score in that sphere last season when trained by Dr Richard Newland but has refound his form this year since joining David Pipe.

After being chinned on the post and beaten a nose over 1m 6f on the level at Sandown he easily landed a novice chase at Stratford by 13 lengths.

Pipe then decided to switch him back to the flat and he made a total mockery of his handicap mark of 76 when landing a 13-runner contest over 1m 6f at Haydock by 4 3/4 lengths from Weather Front.

Leoncavallo made smooth headway to take up the running three from home before drawing clear tin win doing cartwheels.

The assessor appears to have been very kind in racing him just 7lb for that facile success. Off a revised rating of 83, Leoncavallo looks potentially thrown-in at the weights in relation to his form over the obstacles.

He is also versatile as regards underfoot conditions and hails from a yard whose horses have been running well of late.

Everything looks in place for a huge run and with seven places on offer he looks well worth an each-way wager.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts each-way Leoncavallo (11/1 Paddy Power – BOG, paying 7 places)