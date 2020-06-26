Abel Handy handicapped to strike for in-form O’Meara

Trainer David O’Meara has his team in fine form and Abel Handy looks to hold leading claims of providing hom with another winner in the 12.15 at Doncaster today.

This five-year-old was last successful at Musselburgh 13 months ago when in the care of Declan Carroll and landing a class 4 contest by 1 1/2 lengths off a mark of 87.

He went on to finish a fine 1/2 length runner-up in a class 3 at Chester off 89 and is now able to race off 81.

It gives him a huge shout from a handicapping perspective in this class 4 and he comes into the race on the back on two solid efforts this season since joining O’Meara.

In the last of those at Ripon six days ago, Abel Handy showed his customary early dash before keeping on to be beaten e neck by Bossipop.

He is able to race off an unchanged mark now turned out quickly here and due to race off 3lb higher in futhre assignments.

It makes him very much the one to be on in my eyes and this looks a fine opening for Abel Handy to notch a fifth career success.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Abel Handy (100/30 888sport – BOG)