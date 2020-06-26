Kaloor appeals at 15/2

Having caught the eye last time out, I think Kaloor looks worth a punt in the 3.55 at Doncaster today.

This four-year-old impressed when making a winning debut at Salisbury by 3 1/2 lengths when trained by Brian Meehan.

He then ran well to finish a three lenghth third of nine to King Ottokar at Newbury in what has turned out to be a very hot conditions stakes.

The winner is now rated 106, the runner-up Dashing Willoughby has won a Group 3 and scored last time out in a Listed contrest off 106, whilst the fourth home Space Blues is a multiple winner since landed a Group 3 at Longchamp this month off an official rating of 109.

Headman, who came sixth, has also developed into a top class sort – winning two Group 2s to be rated 115.

Kaloor failed to build on that in five subsequent starts for Meehan, with his one good effort coming when third in a class 3 handicap at Ascot off 92.

However, he shwped promisingly at Haydock earlier in the month for David Menuisier when keeping on under tender handling to finish fifth of 12 to Cap Francais.

That suggested that he retained ability and having been dropped a pound, Kaloor is now able to race off 90.

It makes him a key player at the weights on the pick of his form in this class 3 affair for what is a shrewd yard that places its inmates well.

Daily Sport recommended bet: 2pts win Kaloor (15/2 bet365 – BOG)