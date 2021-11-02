Ace Up Our Sleeve

In my opinion, this is perhaps going to prove to be one of the most informative bumpers raced so far with any number of promising recruits and I suspect the form of this will be well worth following.

American Gerry will be popular for Hughie Morrison after his pair of seconds at Taunton but I am going to take a chance on point-to-point second Sporting Ace, who makes his debut for the Neil Kong yard, where we have to take his fitness on trust. Bought for £90,000 after coming home a four-length second in his only point-to-point at Lingstown, quite a bargain when you see his conqueror was sold for £430,000! The form has been upheld with the winner debuting in a Punchestown bumper for the Willie Mullins yard with a very easy nine length success, quickening clear before being eased close home, and if my selection can follow that path, connections will be very very happy.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way Sporting Ace 3.40pm Newbury 6/1 Sky Bet, William Hill, and others.