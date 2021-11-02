King For Just One Day

Both our selections run at Newbury this afternoon, the first a decent hurdler making his debut over fences for in-form trainer Alan King in the 3.05pm over a fraction short of two and a half miles.

You will often here the phrase “chaser in the making”, but that is exactly why connections paid out £80,000 for Valleres, a French-bred son of Coastal Path who won his only point-to-point at Tattersalls Farm and every inch a chaser as soon as you see him.

Third in his only bumper, he raced five times over hurdles, winning two of them at Wetherby and Fontwell, and hitting a top three finish in the other three, peaking with an official rating of 135. Everything he did over the smaller obstacles was deemed a bonus, with his real career waiting in the wings, and it is interesting that his astute trainer sees fit to throw him straight in to handicap company here, suggesting they think a lot off him and that a mark of 133 does not represent his true abilities.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1pt Win Valleres 3.05pm Newbury 7/2 William Hill