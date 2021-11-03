Dreaming Of A Winner

Although I will be keeping a close eye on the early betting regarding Harry Fry’s Gold In Doha here, I am also a big fan of Anthony Honeyball and he will be expecting a big run here from World Of Dreams as the five-year-old makes his debut over hurdles in the 12.40pm. A winner first time out in a bumper here at Fontwell we know he handles the track which isn’t the case for many at the figure of eight track, and as he followed that up with a very easy win at Hereford we know he has plenty of ability.

Sent off a 16/1 shot for the Grade Two bumper at Aintree he failed to fire that day before coming home in fifth, but he has had a wind operation since which will hopefully iron out any minor issues. Sure to have been well schooled he comes here with every chance, but representing a slightly less fashionable stable, we may even get a half decent price.

Daily Sport Recommended Bet 1/2pt Each Way World Of Dreams 12.40pm Fontwell Evens Bet365